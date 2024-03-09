PM Enjoys Safari In Assam's Kaziranga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enjoyed elephant and jeep safaris in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, an official said.

The PM, on his first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, spent two hours in the park. During the trip, Modi interacted with members of 'Van Durga', the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, elephant mahouts and forest officials.

"Kaziranga is known for the rhinos but there are also large number of elephants, along with several other species," the PM wrote on Twitter. He first undertook the elephant safari in Mihimukh area of the central Kohora range of the park.

Modi, donning jungle fatigue, a jacket and a hat, rode an elephant named 'Pradyumna' whose mahout was Raju, and passed through the safari route of Dagland and Foliomari area, the official said. He was followed by a convoy of 16 elephants.