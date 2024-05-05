Personal Is Political: Bhaskar Roy’s Fifty Year Road Revisits India Through Memory & Nostalgia

His journey from the suburban Ashoknagar, a refugee settlement at the outskirt of Kolkata through Burwan in Murshidabad district to Kolkata itself depicts the moments of loss and hope. One can barely think of such detailed personalized account of Naxalite movement from a teenager’s perspective who witnessed the unattended ‘decapitated’ bodies lying on the streets. With the news of peasant revolt in North Bengal spreading across India in the late 1960s, Charu Majumder and Kanu Sanyal became household names. Majumder’s call to the youths didn’t go unheard. On one hand, the unemployment, corrupted system and feudal fiefdoms in politics made radical Marxism the only feasible political alternative for several youths; on the other, the romanticism of revolution- of manifesting a new beginning- pulled them towards sacrifice. Whoever has read Samaresh Majumder’s Bengali novel ‘Kalbela’ knows it well that for every Animesh, both love for Madhavilata and for the imminent ‘change’ was revolution.