People Of Telangana Unhappy, Dejected With KCR Government: Anurag Thakur

Ahead of a key BJP meeting in Hyderabad, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that people of Telangana are unhappy and dejected with the TRS government there and expressed confidence that his party will win the upcoming assembly polls in the southern state. The BJP is drawing a lot of support in the state, with many people joining it and many others set to join the party in coming months, Thakur told reporters.

The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started many development projects in Telangana but their execution is in the hands of the state dispensation, the senior BJP leader noted. The Modi government has made a lot of contribution to every state's development, he said. "People of the state are unhappy and dejected with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," he said.

The BJP national executive, a key organisational body of the party, will be meeting for two days in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3. Its members include PM Modi and other senior leaders of the party drawn from across the country. Modi will also be speaking at a public meeting on July 3 soon after the party's conclave ends, highlighting the BJP's efforts to expand its footprint in a state where it has gained strength since 2019. Telangana is slated for the assembly polls by the next year end.



(With PTI Inputs)