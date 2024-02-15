The National Conference has declared its decision to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections independently, dealing a significant setback to the INDIA Bloc.

Party leader Farooq Abdullah made it clear that the National Conference would not be forming any alliances with other political parties.

The announcement comes after Farooq's previous engagements with the INDIA bloc, where he actively participated in all meetings of the opposition alliance. However, he did not elaborate on the reasons behind the sudden change in stance

"As far as seat sharing is concerned, I want to make it clear National Conference will contest elections on its own strength. There are no two opinions about it. There should be no questions on this anymore," he mentioned.

Last month, he had expressed concerns about the lack of consensus on seat-sharing arrangements within the INDIA Bloc. Speaking on former Union minister Kapil Sibal's YouTube channel, he emphasised the urgency of reaching an agreement, stating, "If we have to save the country, we will have to forget differences and think about the country."

Meanwhile, Farooq has been recently summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding alleged financial irregularities at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. The case involves the purported siphoning off of funds through transfers to personal bank accounts of unrelated parties and unexplained cash withdrawals from the association's accounts.

However, Farooq did not appear before the ED, citing being out of town as the reason in an email and a letter to the officials.