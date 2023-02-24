Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Parliament Cannot Be Allowed To Become 'Akhara': Dhankhar

Home National

Parliament Cannot Be Allowed To Become 'Akhara': Dhankhar

Dhankhar, who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, said the Constitution has given parliamentarians the freedom of speech but that comes with a responsibility.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offered puja at Tripureswari temple
Jagdeep Dhankhar said that MPs  need to exercise their right to free speech

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 8:13 pm

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that MPs  need to exercise their right to free speech with responsibility as Parliament cannot be allowed to become an "akhara" (fighting arena), days after he asked the  privileges committee to probe disruptions created by 12 opposition members in Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar, who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, said the Constitution has given parliamentarians the freedom of speech but that comes with a responsibility. It is a privilege that MPs enjoy as no court cases can be filed against them for anything said in Parliament, he said.

"This privilege comes with very heavy responsibility. The responsibility is that everyone speaking in Parliament must do after due thought and consideration. It cannot be based on unclarified situations," he said while addressing the 61st convocation of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here. According to him, Parliament cannot be allowed to become a fighting ground (akhara) where there is free fall of information and that MPs must take responsibility for whatever they speak.

Related stories

India's Rise Unstoppable, To Become 3rd Largest Economy By Turn Of Decade: Jagdeep Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Visits NCC Republic Day 2023 Camp

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Defends His Reaction On Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Delegitimise Judiciary’ Comment

Parliament is meant for discussion. Instead, it is being disrupted constantly and many have expressed anguish over such debates, he said and urged MPs to introspect. The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament will commence from March 13.

Recently, Dhankar had asked a parliamentary committee to investigate the alleged breach of privilege by 12 Congress and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MPs for repeatedly entering the Well of the House, shouting slogans, and obstructing its proceedings during the first leg of the budget session.

Tags

National Parliament Akhara Dhankhar Rajya Sabha Constitution Freedom Of Speech
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion