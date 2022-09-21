Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Parambikulam Dam Shutter Damage Due To Self Weights Breaking: Tamil Nadu Minister

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday said the damage to one of the shutters in the Parambikulam dam in neighboring Kerala was due to sudden breaking of self weights, which led to the loss of nearly 20,000 cusecs of water.

DMK Chief M K Stalin
DMK Chief M K Stalin File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 10:15 pm

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday said the damage to one of the shutters in the Parambikulam dam in neighboring Kerala was due to sudden breaking of self weights, which led to the loss of nearly 20,000 cusecs of water.

The Minister rushed to the Aliyar dam connected with the Parambikulam project and took stock of the situation. The dam located between Pollachi and Valparai is 64 km away from Coimbatore. 

Later, he told reporters that this was the first incident where the self-weights were broken, resulting in an unexpected heavy discharge of water.

More than 20,000 cusecs of water have flown down since morning and have now come down to 16,500 cusecs, thus bringing down the water level in the dam to six feet, he said.

On rectifying the damage, the Minister said he will discuss it with Chief Minister M K Stalin and clear it on a war footing.

He also said steps would be taken to check self weights of other dams in the state.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

M K Stalin Calls On PM Modi, Deliberates Key Tamil Nadu Issues

CM M K Stalin Takes Stock Of Situation Arising Out Of Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu

Tags

National Tamil Nadu War Footing Coimbatore Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan Chief Minister M K Stalin Parambikulam Dam Pollachi And Valparai Aliyar Dam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC