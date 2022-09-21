Parambikulam Dam Shutter Damage Due To Self Weights Breaking: Tamil Nadu Minister

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday said the damage to one of the shutters in the Parambikulam dam in neighboring Kerala was due to sudden breaking of self weights, which led to the loss of nearly 20,000 cusecs of water.

The Minister rushed to the Aliyar dam connected with the Parambikulam project and took stock of the situation. The dam located between Pollachi and Valparai is 64 km away from Coimbatore.

Later, he told reporters that this was the first incident where the self-weights were broken, resulting in an unexpected heavy discharge of water.

More than 20,000 cusecs of water have flown down since morning and have now come down to 16,500 cusecs, thus bringing down the water level in the dam to six feet, he said.

On rectifying the damage, the Minister said he will discuss it with Chief Minister M K Stalin and clear it on a war footing.

He also said steps would be taken to check self weights of other dams in the state.

