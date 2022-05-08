Sunday, May 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Over 1,200 kg silver worth Rs 8 cr seized from Rajasthan's Udaipur

Officials said the police had seized over 1,200 kg of silver bricks and ornaments worth Rs 8 crore from Rajasthan's Udaipur district.

Over 1,200 kg silver worth Rs 8 cr seized from Rajasthan's Udaipur
Inside the Udaipur Palace Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 May 2022 4:05 pm

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a private bus going to Agra from Ahmedabad on Friday night and recovered silver bricks and ornaments during the search, they said. "When the bus driver could not give a satisfactory reply and could not produce documents related to the consignment, 1,222 kg silver was seized," Station House Officer Gordhan Vilas, Chail Singh said.


He said 450 kg of silver bricks and 772 kg of ornaments were recovered from the bus. He said that the consignment was loaded from Ahmedabad and had to be delivered to different locations, including Udaipur, Jaipur, and Agra. A team will investigate the matter, he added.

Related stories

Udaipur-Based Sah Polymers Files Draft Papers For IPO

This Udaipur NGO Has Developed Prosthetics For Differently-Abled

Sing, Sketch And Play: How Doctors At Udaipur Hospital Keep Covid-19 Positive Kids Engaged

Tags

National Indian Government Rajasthan Government Udaipur Palace 1 200 Kg Of Silver Bricks And Ornaments Agra Ahmedabad Station House Officer Gordhan Vilas 772 Kg Of Ornaments 450 Kg Of Silver Bricks Police Team Tip Off Private Bus
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

IPL State Of Play After 51 Matches: Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For All Ten Teams

IPL State Of Play After 51 Matches: Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For All Ten Teams