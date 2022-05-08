Over 1,200 kg silver worth Rs 8 cr seized from Rajasthan's Udaipur

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a private bus going to Agra from Ahmedabad on Friday night and recovered silver bricks and ornaments during the search, they said. "When the bus driver could not give a satisfactory reply and could not produce documents related to the consignment, 1,222 kg silver was seized," Station House Officer Gordhan Vilas, Chail Singh said.



He said 450 kg of silver bricks and 772 kg of ornaments were recovered from the bus. He said that the consignment was loaded from Ahmedabad and had to be delivered to different locations, including Udaipur, Jaipur, and Agra. A team will investigate the matter, he added.