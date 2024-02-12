National

#OutlookMagazine | The Question of Democracy

At this crucial time, civil society must engage in a serious debate about the state of our democracy and find ways to deepen the democratic spirit in our polity. We should evaluate our democratic practices to see how they delivered, and what their failures are. We must discuss ways to prevent such failures from recurring. It is also necessary to celebrate our successes, identify the reasons for them and think of measures to strengthen the factors that contributed to them.