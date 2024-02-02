National

Outlook Magazine | Phantasmagoric Appeal of the One

PM Modi's face dominates selfie booths, billboards, and social media. Outlook explores how it evolved from the 2014 elections to become BJP's sole emblem, shaping India's political landscape. Outlook also delves into the high-tech populist campaigns, slogans, and omnipresent imagery that define Modi ahead of the 2024 elections. In this issue, we investigate Modi's enduring popularity, dissecting slogans like 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai.' It explores the mega machinery behind preserving his image, making him a unique global leader even after a decade in power.