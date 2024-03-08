Outlook Leads By Example For Women Representation In Indian Newsrooms

According to a study conducted by Reuters Institute from 12 global markets, only 22 per cent of the 180 top editors across 240 major online and offline outlets covered are women, increasing by a nominal one per cent from 2022 to 2023. This is despite the fact that, on an average, 40 per cent of journalists in these markets are women. This is not to say that there has been no growth in terms of women representation in these markets, but the change is not always in the direction of greater gender parity. Particularly in high profile beats such as business and economy, men’s share of voices is significantly higher than women’s.

Going by the report, while US ranks the highest in women top editors in newsrooms, at 44 per cent, it is still down from 50 per cent in the previous year. In half of other markets, there has been some improvement compared with past years, but many others, particularly South Africa, has seen a significant decline.