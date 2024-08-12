Out Of Jail Manish Sisodia To Spearhead AAP’s Preparations For Delhi Polls

The report quoting AAP’s general secretary Sandeep Pathak said, “It is now clear to the people of this country that the only agenda of BJP and PM Narendra Modi, is to somehow stop the work of the people of Delhi and break the AAP. Despite so many adverse circumstances, today the AAP is standing tall and doing good work. Also, our party is moving forward in every state. We have come out of these difficulties stronger. Manish Sisodia will go among the people and meet them. The blessings of the people remain with us. We will continue to work hard for Delhi in the future too.”