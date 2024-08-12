National

Out Of Jail Manish Sisodia To Spearhead AAP’s Preparations For Delhi Polls

Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on or before February 2025.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia | Photo: PTI
After his release from jail, AAP leader Manish Sisodia is all set to spearhead the party’s preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Former Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia walked free after spending 17months behind bars.

AAP reportedly is set to hold a ‘padyatra’(foot march), under the leadership of Sisodia, to recalibrate its cadres ahead of the election.

AAP Party leader Manish Sisodia arrives to meet family from Tihar Jail - (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
Supreme Court Orders Release Of Manish Sisodia; A Look Back At The 17-Month Legal Battle

BY Outlook Web Desk

On Sunday, Sisodia convened a high-level strategy meeting with top AAP leaders, giving indications of a tougher batlle ahead.

Manish Sisodia is slated to meet party MLAs on August 12 and councillors on August 13, followed by a padyatra (foot march) across Delhi from August 14 onwards, with an eye on the Delhi elections, as per India Today report.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia after coming out of Tihar Jail | - PTI
'You All Have Suffered For 17 Months': Manish Sisodia After Coming Out Of Tihar Jail Today

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on or before February 2025. The elections would be held for all 70 constituencies of the national capital simultaneously.

The report quoting AAP’s general secretary Sandeep Pathak said, “It is now clear to the people of this country that the only agenda of BJP and PM Narendra Modi, is to somehow stop the work of the people of Delhi and break the AAP. Despite so many adverse circumstances, today the AAP is standing tall and doing good work. Also, our party is moving forward in every state. We have come out of these difficulties stronger. Manish Sisodia will go among the people and meet them. The blessings of the people remain with us. We will continue to work hard for Delhi in the future too.”

Manish Sisodia with his wife | - X/@msisodia
'First Morning Tea Of Freedom': Manish Sisodia's 1st Post After Release From Jail

BY Outlook Web Desk

Pathak as per the report also said party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will decide on giving any post to Sisodia in coming time.

He as per the report said the party's immediate focus now is on the Haryana election, which is expected to take place in 2024.

