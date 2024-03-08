Opposition Parties Stage Protest Against CAA Ahead Of PM's Visit To Assam

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Assam on Friday on a two-day visit, opposition parties staged a protest in Kaliabor in Nagaon district against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The sit-in by the 16-member United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA) was held near Kaziranga, where the PM is scheduled to spend the night after reaching the state in the afternoon.

UOFA spokesperson and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi said the protest was initially slated for Saturday but was held a day before at the request of Ahom community organisations.

"The prime minister will be unveiling a statue of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. As such, the community requested us to change the date of the protest. Hence, we organised it a day earlier," Gogoi told reporters at the demonstration site. He maintained that the CAA is a threat to the identity of the Assamese people, and they will continue protesting it.

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, participating in the protest, said, "The government cannot stifle our voices. We had sought an appointment with the PM to apprise him of the opposition to the CAA in the state. But we are yet to hear from his office."