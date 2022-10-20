Only Green Crackers Will Be Allowed In Haryana On Diwali: Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that this Diwali, only green crackers will be allowed in the state.

A complete ban has been imposed on the manufacturing, sale, and use of all kinds of firecrackers except for green crackers. Other kinds of firecrackers create highly toxic gases and pollutants that poison the air, hence only green crackers will be allowed, he said, according to an official statement here.

Khattar said that open spaces have been earmarked for the sale of green crackers in each district.

More and more information related to these places is being publicized. Strict action will be taken against those selling firecrackers without a license.

"While enjoying the festive fervor, it becomes our utmost duty to take care of the environment," he added.

“To control stubble burning, the State Government has implemented a framework which includes in-situ crop residue management, ex-situ management, effective monitoring, enforcement and wide reach of Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities,” said the Chief Minister.

He further informed that under in-situ management, 23 lakh metric tonne (MT) crop residues will be utilized through various machines and decomposers and 13 lakh MT crop residues will be utilized under ex-situ management.

“Farmers are being continuously made aware of the ill effects of stubble burning. A total of 72,777 machines have been provided to farmers through Custom Hiring Centres and individually for stubble management in the last four years.

"However, this year only, 7,146 machines have been made available, these include baling unit, super seeder, zero till seed cum fertilizer drill, etc,” said the Chief Minister.

Khattar said that an incentive amount of Rs 1,000 per acre to farmers for bailing (In-Situ Management) is being given by the State Government and along with transportation charges of bales at Rs 500 per acre limited to a maximum of Rs 15,000 to Gaushalas.

“The State Government has formulated a special framework for stubble management to reduce pollution,” added Khattar.

(Inputs from PTI)