Offices In Transport Bhawan, Shram Shakti Bhawan Asked To Shift By June-End For Central Vista Revamp

The offices of Tourism Ministry, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and others are currently functioning from these two buildings.

Blueprint of the Central Vista Project in Delhi HCP Designs

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 11:08 pm

All government offices housed in the Transport Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan have been asked to shift to a new location on the KG Marg in Lutyens' Delhi by June-end for the construction of MP chambers there under the Centre’s Central Vista revamp project. The offices of Tourism Ministry, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and others are currently functioning from these two buildings.

The government has planned to construct the chambers of Members of Parliament by demolishing the Transport Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan. There is also plan to construct a tunnel that will connect the MP chambers with the new Parliament building. In a written communication issued on Thursday, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that as part of the redevelopment of Central Vista, all the ministries and their affiliated offices functioning from these two buildings will be shifted to the General Pool Office accomodation-2 coming up at Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

"The ongoing construction of GPOA-2 is expected to be completed by the end of May, 2022 and all the ministries/offices functioning from these two buildings (Transport Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan) need to shift to the GPOA-2 by the end of June, 2022," it stated. The HUA ministry also said, "Bearing this timeline in mind, these ministries are requested to draw out plans for orderly movement of their personnel and office equipment."

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation' power corridor, envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new Vice President Enclave. Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new parliament building while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited has executed the redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate.

Larsen & Toubro Limited has been awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat. In November last year, Jharkhand-based firm, Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd was awarded the contract for constructing a Vice President Enclave.

With PTI Inputs

