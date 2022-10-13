Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Odisha Reports 77 New Covid-19 Cases

The new COVID-19 cases were detected from 9,903 sample tests and the daily positivity rate was 0.78 per cent.

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 7:37 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,35,230 on Thursday as 77 more people, including 10 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,199, with no reports of any new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 597 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,25,381 people have recovered from the disease, including 63 in the last 24 hours.

The new COVID-19 cases were detected from 9,903 sample tests and the daily positivity rate was 0.78 per cent.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths COVID Fatalities Odisha
