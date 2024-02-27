Odisha Launches Scholarship Scheme For College, University Students

Interacting with the students from 57 colleges, Pandian said, "The scholarship amount for General and OBC students is Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, whereas for SC/ST and 'Nirman Shramik' students, it is 10,000 and Rs 11,000, respectively."

He said all eligible students will get the scholarship amount in their bank accounts by March 5.

A total of 28,112 students from the three districts received the scholarship amount in their bank accounts on Monday.

Pandian, the chairman of Nabin Odisha, said the state government's next initiative will be the 'Nabin Odisha Magic Card', a points-based smart card that will engage and empower the youth, and help them in academic development, personality development, skill development and employment.