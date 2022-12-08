Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Not Discouraged By Poor Show In Gujarat, Says Owaisi

Home National

Contesting the Assembly elections in Gujarat for the first time, AIMIM had fielded candidates in 13 seats but drew a blank till the latest reports came in.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | PTI

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 9:57 pm

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said the party is not discouraged by its poor show in the Gujarat Assembly polls, and vowed to work to strengthen the outfit in the western State.

Despite the results not going its way, the AIMIM is not discouraged, Owaisi said in a video posted by the party on its official twitter account. 

He thanked the voters who voted for the party and also said the party respects the people's decision.

AIMIM would discuss its performance, remove shortcomings and make efforts to strengthen the party in the future, he said.

The Hyderabad MP said he would visit Gujarat in the first week of January and meet the party functionaries.

He thanked AIMIM's Gujarat State unit president Sabir Kabliwala and other leaders in the State and also party leaders from Hyderabad, Maharashtra and Bihar who had worked for the party in the Gujarat elections.

-With PTI Input

