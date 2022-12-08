Not Discouraged By Poor Show In Gujarat, Says Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said the party is not discouraged by its poor show in the Gujarat Assembly polls, and vowed to work to strengthen the outfit in the western State.

Contesting the Assembly elections in Gujarat for the first time, AIMIM had fielded candidates in 13 seats but drew a blank till the latest reports came in.

Despite the results not going its way, the AIMIM is not discouraged, Owaisi said in a video posted by the party on its official twitter account.

He thanked the voters who voted for the party and also said the party respects the people's decision.

AIMIM would discuss its performance, remove shortcomings and make efforts to strengthen the party in the future, he said.

The Hyderabad MP said he would visit Gujarat in the first week of January and meet the party functionaries.

He thanked AIMIM's Gujarat State unit president Sabir Kabliwala and other leaders in the State and also party leaders from Hyderabad, Maharashtra and Bihar who had worked for the party in the Gujarat elections.

