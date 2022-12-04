Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

No Fresh COVID-19 Case, Death In Chhattisgarh

Home National

No Fresh COVID-19 Case, Death In Chhattisgarh

No new cases or deaths were reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

No Fresh COVID-19 Case, Death In Chhattisgarh
No Fresh COVID-19 Case, Death In Chhattisgarh Getty images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 10:16 pm

Chhattisgarh on Sunday had a COVID-19 clean slate day as no fresh case or death was reported.

This is the eighth such occasion this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the tally or toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23, and December 3, he said.

With this, the infection count and the death toll stood unchanged at 11,77,733 and 14,146, respectively, while one recovery during the day took the number of people discharged so far to 11,63,580, he said.

The active caseload in the state is seven.

A total of 518 samples were examined during the day, taking the overall test count in Chhattisgarh to 1,88,07,158, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,733, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,580, active cases 7, today tests 518, total tests 1,88,07,158. 

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh Sees Two Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now Nine

Maharashtra Records 40 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 293

Chhattisgarh: No COVID-19 Case Or Death Reported; Active Tally Now Eight

Tags

National COVID-19 Coronavirus India Positivity Rate Union Health Ministry Data Coronavirus Infections Chhattisgarh No Fresh Cases
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam