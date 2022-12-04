No Fresh COVID-19 Case, Death In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh on Sunday had a COVID-19 clean slate day as no fresh case or death was reported.

This is the eighth such occasion this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the tally or toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23, and December 3, he said.

With this, the infection count and the death toll stood unchanged at 11,77,733 and 14,146, respectively, while one recovery during the day took the number of people discharged so far to 11,63,580, he said.

The active caseload in the state is seven.

A total of 518 samples were examined during the day, taking the overall test count in Chhattisgarh to 1,88,07,158, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,733, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,580, active cases 7, today tests 518, total tests 1,88,07,158.