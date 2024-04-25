National

NIA Arrests Key Accused In London Indian High Commission Attack

The National Investigation Agency(NIA) has arrested key accused in connection with Indian High Commission attack in London.

PTI
Indian High Commission in London | Photo: PTI
The National Investigation Agency(NIA) has arrested key accused in connection with attack on Indian High Commission in London, the official statement said on Thursday.

The probe agency has arrested Inderpal Singh Gaba, a resident of Hounslow in the UK, for carrying out unlawful activities during protests that took place on March 22, 2023, in London,it said.

It added the investigations in the case so far have revealed that the incidents in London on March 19 and 22 last year were part of a larger conspiracy to unleash vicious attacks on the Indian missions and its officials.

The attacks in London in March 2023 were found to be in retaliation to the action taken by the Punjab Police against pro-Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh on March 18, 2023, it added.

Further investigations in the case are continuing, the statement said.

