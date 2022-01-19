Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Newsflash| Unattended Bags In Delhi’s Trilokpuri Cause Bomb Scare

The Delhi police has launched an investigation after the two unattended bags were found at Trilokpuri locality.

Bomb scare in Delhi's Trilokpuri.(File photo-Representational image) - PTI

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 2:36 pm

The unattended bags found in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Wednesday triggered bomb scare in the locality.

Reports said Delhi Police received information regarding the two unattended bags, following which officials rushed to the spot.

It added an investigation is underway in the incident.

Earlier, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or crude bomb was found inside an unattended bag at a flower market in east Delhi's Ghazipur on January 14. 

Later, the police had diffused the device at the spot near the border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)
 

National Delhi Bomb Fake Bomb Scare Delhi Police
