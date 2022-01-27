Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
NEWSFLASH: Sikkim Reports 112 Fresh COVID 19 Cases

The Himalayan state had reported 206 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Wednesday.

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 7:48 pm

With 112 more people testing positive for Covid, Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 37,651 with two new fatalities, pushing the death toll to 427, a health department bulletin reported.  

Of the 112 new cases, East Sikkim district logged 78 cases followed by 22 in West Sikkim, 8 in South Sikkim and 4 in North Sikkim district, the bulletin said.

The northeastern state now has 1,622 active COVID-19 cases, while 34,985 people have recovered from the disease while 617 patients have migrated to other states.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate now is 15.2 per cent, while the daily coronavirus recovery rate is 94.5 per cent.The state government has so far tested 3,05,261 samples for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Education department has said that all state government, government-aided, and private educational institutions, universities, colleges, tutorials, coaching institutes, and hostels will reopen from February 1.

( With PTI Inputs)

