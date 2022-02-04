Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 2,272 New Covid-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

Delhi records 2,272 new Covid cases, 20 deaths and positivity rate 3.85 per cent, according to authorities. 

NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 2,272 New Covid-19 Cases, 20 Deaths
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 8:40 pm

Delhi records 2,272 new Covid cases; 20 deaths and positivity rate 3.85 per cent, according to authorities. 

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

Tags

National Delhi Covid-19 Coronavirus
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath Files Nomination From Gorakhpur Urban; Declares No Pending Cases Against Him

UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath Files Nomination From Gorakhpur Urban; Declares No Pending Cases Against Him

Covid-19 | Vaccine Effectiveness Of 99.3 Per Cent Found In Fully Jabbed Individuals: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

 UP Polls: Police Arrests 2 For Attack On AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Muscular Nationalism: India’s Contest Over Memory

Kerala To Commence Offline Classes For Students From Feb 7

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer