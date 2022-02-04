Delhi records 2,272 new Covid cases; 20 deaths and positivity rate 3.85 per cent, according to authorities.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
Delhi records 2,272 new Covid cases, 20 deaths and positivity rate 3.85 per cent, according to authorities.
Why are some statues built and others defaced? Why does no one ever build the statue of a working class man? Why are female statues...
The statues mark a point of time; time removes them; the new statues represent some different ideology; common men and onlookers...
Politics of statues has got a whole new meaning in India
Dalits have crafted unique visual metaphors to assert their identity and mark their place in politics
Statue-building in post-colonial India has followed oppositional trajectories. While the State has tried to project Brahminical...
Delhi records 2,272 new Covid cases; 20 deaths and positivity rate 3.85 per cent, according to authorities.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)