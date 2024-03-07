'New India' Invents Covid Vaccines, Lands Near South Pole Of Moon: Jaishankar

Underlining the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat", Union minister S Jaishankar has said a mindset itself is undergoing a transformation in the country with a "new India" that invents its COVID-19 vaccines and also lands near the south pole of the Moon.

In a recorded video message played during an event here, the external affairs minister also said during India's G20 presidency last year, "we deliberated on structural issues" that are at the heart of the predicament of the Global South today.

Key among those are various concentrations, created by last three-four decades of globalisation, for a variety of reasons that range from scales, subsidies, technology, human resources and strategic choices, he said. "The Global South was largely reduced to being a consumer rather than a producer. India's response to this situation is articulated in Atmanirbhar Bharat, that is self-reliant India," Jaishankar said.

At its core is the "Make in India" initiative, one that "not only focuses on our own needs, but those of others as well", driven by a strong commitment to make it easier to do business in India, he added.

"Indeed, a mindset itself is undergoing a transformation, a new India that creates its own 5G stacks, which invents and mass produces its Covid vaccines and which lands near the south pole of the Moon," the Union minister asserted.

The event was jointly hosted by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and the Delhi High Court on the inaugural session of the masterclass on "Intellectual Property Adjudication -- Judicial Perspectives".