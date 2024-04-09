National

Netaji ‘First & Last PM Of Undivided, United India’: Bose Kin On Kangana Claim

The observation of Chandra Bose, Netaji’s grand nephew, came days after actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s claim that Subhas Chandra Bose was the “first prime minister of India”.

Advertisement

Chandra Bose
info_icon

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose can be called the ‘first & last prime minister of undivided and united India’, a kin of the freedom fighter said on Tuesday.

The observation of Chandra Bose, Netaji’s grand nephew, came days after actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s claim that Subhas Chandra Bose was the “first prime minister of India”.

After being criticized for the comment from several quarters, Ranaut later stated that Bose had declared himself as the PM of 'Azad Hind' in 1943.

“Netaji could be labelled as the first and last PM of undivided and united India, and not the PM of a partitioned India. He did not declare himself as the PM but was made so in the Azad Hind government in exile,” Chandra Bose told reporters.

Advertisement

Netaji announced formation of the Azad Hind Provisional Government on October 21, 1943, in Singapore.

In a video clip which surfaced recently, Ranaut was purportedly heard saying: "When we gained Independence where did the first prime minister of India Subhas Chandra Bose go?” 

Chandra Bose praised Ranaut for her acting prowess but said she could have checked the fact before making the statement.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Chennai; What If We Rename Parts Of China, Says Rajnath In Arunachal
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him