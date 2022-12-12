Monday, Dec 12, 2022
NCP Objects To Maha Guv Offering Clarification To Union Home Minister Over Comments On Chhatrapati Shivaji

NCP Objects To Maha Guv Offering Clarification To Union Home Minister Over Comments On Chhatrapati Shivaji

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Koshyari had hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra and he should have offered a clarification to the President and also the people of the state.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue
The NCP took strong objection to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari offering a clarification to Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 8:46 pm

The NCP on Monday took strong objection to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari offering a clarification to Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that had triggered a row.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Koshyari had hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra and he should have offered a clarification to the President and also the people of the state.

"A Governor holds a Constitutional position and is appointed by the President of India. So why is Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari giving clarification to the home minister on an issue he created by his unwanted statements on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said. Crasto urged President Droupadi Murmu to take cognisance of Koshyari’s letter to Shah and hold him accountable.

Koshyari's letter to Shah came against the backdrop of a row over his remarks terming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "icon of olden times", triggering calls for his removal by the Opposition. In a letter to the Union home minister, Koshiyari said he would never imagine, even in his dream, insulting icons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Crasto said, "He has all the right to seek advice and give clarification to anybody he wishes. But he should have done so in his personal capacity and not on his official letterhead." The NCP spokesperson claimed Koshiyari had misused his constitutional position if the letter was written in his personal capacity.

"By writing this letter on a governor's letterhead, he has demeaned his constitutional position and it also goes on to show that he is being made answerable to his political party. This act by him does not behove well of his position," Crasto said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Visually told More

