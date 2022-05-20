Friday, May 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Navjot Sidhu Reaches Court In Patiala To Surrender After SC Sentencing In 1988 Road Rage Case

The cricketer-turned politician's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had reached the Patiala residence on Thursday night.

Navjot Sidhu Reaches Court In Patiala To Surrender After SC Sentencing In 1988 Road Rage Case
Navjot Sidhu surrenders before court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 5:17 pm

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu reached a court here Friday afternoon to surrender a day after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road-rage case.

Some party leaders including Navtej Singh Cheema accompanied him from his home to the district court, located close to the former Punjab Congress president's residence.

Cheema drove Sidhu to the court in an SUV.

Related stories

Delhi Riots: HC Seeks Police Stand On Bail Plea By RJD's Youth Wing Leader Meeran Haider

Navjot Singh Sidhu Surrenders Before Patiala Court After SC Convicts Him In 1988 Road Rage Case

The Roller-Coaster Life Of Navjot Singh Sidhu, The Maverick Of Indian Politics

On Friday morning, a few supporters had turned up at the residence of Sidhu.

Patiala District Congress Committee president Narinder Pal Lali, in a message to party supporters Thursday night, had said Sidhu would reach the court at 10 am. He had urged them to reach the court complex around 9:30 am.

The cricketer-turned politician's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had reached the Patiala residence on Thursday night.

The Supreme Court had Thursday sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the road-rage case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

A 65-year-old man had died in the road rage incident.

After the SC verdict, Sidhu had tweeted he "will submit to the majesty of the law".

Tags

National Road Rage 1988 Road Rage Case Navjot Singh Sidhu Navjot Sidhu Road Rule Violations Jail Jail Sentence Supreme Court Patiala
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat