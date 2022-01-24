National Girl Child Day| ‘Immense Priority Accorded To Empower Girls’: PM Modi

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said immense priority is accorded to empowering the girl child in every development initiative undertaken by his government, and asserted that the focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to her.

India celebrates the National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, every year on January 24

"National Girl Child Day is an occasion to reiterate our commitment and further strengthen ongoing efforts to empower the girl child," Prime Minister Modi said.

"It is also a day to celebrate the exemplary accomplishments of the girl child in different fields," he said in a tweet.

"In every development initiative undertaken by our Government, we accord immense priority to empowering the girl child and strengthening our Nari Shakti," Modi said.

Our focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to the girl child, he said in another tweet.

