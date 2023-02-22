Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Nation That Does Not Respect Its Elderly Citizens Can Never Be Successful: Delhi CM

Kejriwal said every senior citizen makes a valuable contribution to the society and this was just one such event to felicitate some of them. 

Arvind Kejriwal at an event of Dilli ki Yogshala
Arvind Kejriwal felicitated 24 senior citizens Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 7:25 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday felicitated 24 senior citizens and said a society or a nation that does not respect its elderly citizens can never be successful.

The 24 senior citizens who were selected under five categories - Iconic senior citizens, elderly in art and culture, elderly in sports, elderly in medicines, freedom fighters of Delhi -- were awarded during the Varishth Samman Utsav here.  Kejriwal said every senior citizen makes a valuable contribution to the society and this was just one such event to felicitate some of them. 

I am firmly of the belief that a household where elderly citizens are not respected can never be successful, he said.  "Similarly, a society or a nation that does not respect its elderly citizens can never be a successful one. The reason Delhi had been so successful in the last few years was because the senior citizens of the city had been very happy and had blessed the Delhi government," he asserted.

The CM said he had also got the opportunity to visit some of the old age homes that had been built in Delhi and added that they were in excellent condition. He said it was unfortunate that some families are not able to live with the elderly citizens of their family for some reason or another, but said for such citizens, the Delhi government had built these excellent old-age homes. 

"Usually when one thinks of an old-age home, they think of a space that is like a jail, but in Delhi, that is certainly not the case.  "In the old-age homes here, there are excellent facilities such as clean and comfortable rooms, library, sports room and a space for satsang," he asserted.

