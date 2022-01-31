Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Nagpur Schools, Colleges To Reopen For Offline Classes From Feb 1

The district administration on Monday allowed offline classes for students of grades 1 to 12 and also those in colleges in Nagpur from February 1 with COVID-19 protocols.

Nagpur Schools, Colleges To Reopen For Offline Classes From Feb 1
-

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 9:40 pm

The district administration on Monday allowed offline classes for students of grades 1 to 12 and also those in colleges in Nagpur from February 1 with COVID-19 protocols. Offline classes in schools and colleges will begin in rural as well as Nagpur municipal corporation limits.

Nagpur district collector R Vimla and municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B, after taking stock of the coronavirus situation, issued orders for starting in-person learning sessions from Tuesday in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University issued a separate circular asking its affiliated colleges to start offline classes from February 1.

Schools and colleges were shut following a spike in coronavirus cases and the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National Schools Reopening Colleges COVID-19
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Mamata Banerjee Blocks West Bengal Governor On Twitter, Here's Why

Mamata Banerjee Blocks West Bengal Governor On Twitter, Here's Why

Gujarat Sees 6,679 COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Since Jan 10, Though 35 Deaths Highest During Third Wave

TN Records 19,280 Positive Cases, 20 Deaths In 24 Hours

Pune Sees 3,762 COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths; Over 2,300 Hospitalised

J-K Sees 15 Coronavirus Deaths, 2,550 New Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History