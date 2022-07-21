Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Nagaland Reports 14 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 7:38 pm

Nagaland's Covid-19 tally rose to 35,655 on Thursday as 14 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 765, a health official said.

Kohima district reported six new cases, followed by five in Dimapur, two in Wokha and one in Longleng district, he said.

The state now has 84 active Covid-19 cases, while 33,308 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 1,498 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Altogether 4,76,145 samples have been tested in the state for Covid-19 so far. A total of 18,90,809 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Wednesday, the official said.

-With PTI Input

