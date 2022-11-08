Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Nadda, Shah Hold Meeting With Gujarat BJP Leaders

Besides, BJP's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and Gujarat unit's general secretary (organisation) Ratnakar also attended the meeting.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 9:49 pm

BJP President J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting here with party leaders from Gujarat to deliberate upon the candidates for upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel, Union ministers Manuskh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala and BJP's state unit president C R Patil were present in the meeting organised at the Nadda's residence.

Besides, BJP's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and Gujarat unit's general secretary (organisation) Ratnakar also attended the meeting.

On Monday, a marathon meeting was held at Shah's residence which was attended by BJP leaders from Gujarat.

The assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5.

-With PTI Input

