Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Mumbai Sees 367 COVID-19 Cases; 5th Consecutive Day When Tally Addition Less Than 500

Only 1,116 of the 36,966 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied.

COVID-19 cases decline in Mumbai

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 8:35 pm

Mumbai on Friday reported 367 COVID-19 cases, the fifth consecutive day when the addition to the overall count was less than 500, and one death, which took the tally to 10,53,413 and the toll to 16,679, a civic official said. In signs that the pandemic may be ebbing here, civic data also showed that the caseload doubling time had increased from 949 days on Thursday to 1,055 days on Friday, while the city, where the positivity rate was 1.06 per cent, was clear of containment zones and sealed building for the second consecutive day.

It also said 316 of the 367 cases of the cases detected now, or 86 per cent,were asymptomatic, adding that, in the last 24 hours, only 50 patients were hospitalized and 14 needed oxygen support. Only 1,116 of the 36,966 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation bulletin informed.

Civic data revealed that 34,443 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, some 6000 tests less than the previous day, which had taken the overall number of samples examined so far to 1,57,26,749. The discharge of 841 people took the recovery count to 10,30,669, which is 98 per cent of the overall tally, leaving the city with 3,219 active cases, the civic official added.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between February 4 to February 10 was 0.07 per cent, he said. On January 7, amid the third wave of the pandemic, Mumbai had seen a record 20,971 cases.

With PTI Inputs

