Mother Tongue Is Our Lifeline: Ex-Vice President

Mother Tongue Is Our Lifeline: Ex-Vice President

The former VP further praised Pulikonda Subbachary’s Novel Revu Tirabadite, in which the writer highlighted the struggling social life of the various profession-based castes of the village. 

M Venkaiah Naidu
M Venkaiah Naidu observed that our mother tongue is sacred and it must be preserved Photo: SANSAD/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 7:37 pm

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday observed that our mother tongue is sacred and it must be preserved as our life. 

Speaking after releasing a novel titled ‘Revu Tirugabadite’ at University of Hyderabad (UoH) here, he said: “we must never forget to remember our traditional values in the craze for western life and its lures coming from various world sources”. 

“Our mother tongue is sacred and we must preserve it as our life. Once we are strong in our mother tongue, we can master any language. Mother tongue is like our eyes, our sight and the other languages are like our spectacles. The spectacles are helpful only when we have sight,” a release from the UoH quoted him as saying. 

The former VP further praised Pulikonda Subbachary’s Novel Revu Tirabadite, in which the writer highlighted the struggling social life of the various profession-based castes of the village.  Prof Subbachary wrote this novel based on his extensive research in hundreds of villages, the release said.  

University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao opined that the novel is a historical document of the social life and the struggle of the professional castes of the village struggling to secure proper value to their work and to uphold their social dignity.

The event was organised by the Centre for Dalit Adivasi Studies and Translations (CDAST), UoH, the release added.

Tags

National Mother Tongue Lifeline Ex-Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Languages
