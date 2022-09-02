Mother Thrown Out Of Running Train After Fighting Back Molester In Haryana

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly pushed off from a running train in Haryana's Fatehabad district on Thursday night after a co-passenger tried to molest her.



She was travelling from Rohtak, where she was staying for the past few days, to Tohana with her 9-year-old son on a train that had only three passengers including her.



The entire coach was empty, except for the three passengers, Fatehabad police chief Astha Modi told reporters.



The accused on seeing the woman tried to molest her. When she tried to stop him, the man pushed the woman out of the train and then jumped out himself, as told by the son to the police.



When the train reached Tohana, the son went crying to her father narrating what happened.



A report by NDTV quoted the father, "My son was crying. He came running to me, said a man has pushed mother from the train door."



When the train was 20km away from the Tohana station, the woman called her husband asking him to come to the station to pick them up.



The police later found the accused, who has been identified as 27-year-old Sandeep and took him to the hospital for treatment. He would be arrested later.



Meanwhile, the police and the victim's family conducted a search operation for the woman's body and found her on Friday morning.



