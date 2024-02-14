Money Laundering Case: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Moves SC Against HC Order Denying Bail

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order which refused to grant him bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

The high court had on February 7 rejected the bail application of Singh, who has been re-elected to Rajya Sabha from Delhi, but directed the trial court to expedite the trial once begins.

The plea challenging the high court order has been filed through advocates Vivek Jain and Rajat Bhardwaj.