Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Modi Must Hold Meeting With All CMs, Listen To Everyone: Gehlot On Inflation

He said though the country’s economic policies are mainly formed and operated by the central government, its effects are reflected seen on the states.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot File Photo

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 10:28 am

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting with all chief ministers on the issue of inflation and "listen to everyone". He was of the opinion that all states must hold a communication with the Centre about "many serious issues", including centrally sponsored schemes, goods and services tax and Jal Jeevan Mission among others.

"Yesterday, the prime minister held a meeting through video-conferencing regarding Corona. In this meeting, only five chief ministers got a chance to express their views. In the end, the prime minister himself suddenly mentioned inflation and rising prices of petrol and diesel, and tried to blame it on non-BJP ruled states," Gehlot said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He said though the country’s economic policies are mainly formed and operated by the central government, its effects are reflected seen on the states. "I request the Prime Minister to hold a meeting with all the chief ministers on the issue of inflation and listen to everyone. With this, the states will also get an opportunity to present their side and their point of view will also be known to the central government."

Highlighting that people across the country were suffering due to inflation, he wrote, "So, I appeal to Prime Minister Modi to hold a meeting with all the chief ministers…so that maximum relief can be provided to the common man by finding solutions."

(With PTI inputs)

