Modi, Mitsotakis's Partnership Boost: India-Greece Talks Focus On Trade, Security, Counterterrorism

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received a ceremonial guard of honor during his two-day state visit to India. Accompanied by his wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, he was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mitsotakis expressed the strategic partnership, saying, "The strategic partnership with India holds significant importance for Greece."

India and Greece have affirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in various areas, with a focus on migration, trade, defense production, and counterterrorism efforts. During talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the expansion of overall strategic cooperation took center stage.