Modi, Mitsotakis's Partnership Boost: India-Greece Talks Focus On Trade, Security, Counterterrorism

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received a ceremonial guard of honor during his two-day state visit to India. Accompanied by his wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, he was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mitsotakis expressed the strategic partnership, saying, "The strategic partnership with India holds significant importance for Greece."
India and Greece have affirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in various areas, with a focus on migration, trade, defense production, and counterterrorism efforts. During talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the expansion of overall strategic cooperation took center stage.
Mitsotakis, on a two-day visit to India, marks the first visit by a head of state from Greece in 15 years. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the common concerns and priorities shared by India and Greece in the fight against terrorism. "We discussed in detail how to further strengthen our cooperation in combating terrorism," Modi stated.
Emphasising the deep mutual trust between the two nations, Modi mentioned the growing cooperation in defense and security. He also mentioned discussions about expediting the migration and mobility partnership between the two countries.
Modi expressed optimism about new opportunities in defense manufacturing in India, considering the potential benefits for both nations. "We agree that all disputes and tensions should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.
Mitsotakis expressed his privilege to be in India, reciprocating Modi's visit to Greece a few months ago. He stated, "For Greece, the strategic partnership between our two countries is of particular importance." He looked forward to discussions on political consultations, strategic partnership, and fostering economic ties.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, meeting Mitsotakis, valued his commitment to enhancing ties. Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2024. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi.
In a social media post, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed, "Warm welcome to PM @kmitsotakis of the Hellenic Republic as he arrives in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India." Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, attending the Raisina Dialogue, discussed strengthening India-Greece and India-Europe cooperation with Minister Jaishankar.