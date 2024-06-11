Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside

What changes are expected?

According to PTI, the planned overhaul will address the long-awaited proposal of completely withdrawing 'black cat' commandos of the NSG from VIP security duties and all its nine Z-plus category protectees will be handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit. Around 450 'black cat' commandos are expected to be freed once NSG is withdrawn from VIP security duties.

Some of the VIPs secured by the personnel of the border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) may be transferred to the CRPF or the VIP security wing of the CISF called the special security group (SSG)