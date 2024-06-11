Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside

In a major shift and overhaul in the VIP security repertoire, the responsibility of protection of the new ministers taking charge and the task of guarding over a dozen high-risk persons are being transferred to other paramilitary forces from the NSG and ITBP, officials said on Tuesday.
It has been reported that a review of this important wing under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to be undertaken soon.
What changes are expected?
According to PTI, the planned overhaul will address the long-awaited proposal of completely withdrawing 'black cat' commandos of the NSG from VIP security duties and all its nine Z-plus category protectees will be handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit. Around 450 'black cat' commandos are expected to be freed once NSG is withdrawn from VIP security duties.
Some of the VIPs secured by the personnel of the border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) may be transferred to the CRPF or the VIP security wing of the CISF called the special security group (SSG)
The Centre is considering deployment of a restructured NSG 'strike teams' in some high-risk areas like near the Ram temple in Ayodhya and around some critical assets located in the southern part of the country.
At present, the CRPF and the CISF VIP security wings are bestowed with the responsibility to protect over 200 persons. While CRPF is tasked to protect Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family apart from others, the CISF has NSA Ajit Doval, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others as its protectees.
Who all are protected by NSG commandos?
Currently, the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos protect Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his predecessor and BSP supremo Mayawati, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani, Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP leader and ex Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh.
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu are also protected by NSG commandos.
Who all are protected by ITBP?
The ITBP protects veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, NC leader Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and some others.