Mobile Internet Suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara as Masked Men Attack 2, Set Bike Ablaze

The incident happened in the Karbala road area of Sanganer on Wednesday night, police said. Two people were having their food when the unidentified masked men attacked them and also set a bike on fire, they said.



Based on a report submitted by Bhilwara District Collector Ashish Modi, the Ajmer divisional commissioner ordered the suspension of mobile Internet services from 4 am on Thursday till 4 am on Friday to maintain law and order.



"The situation is completely under control. The injured are stable. CCTV footage of nearby areas are being scanned to nab the accused. I appeal to people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace and harmony," the Bhilwara district collector said.



He said that police and administration are on alert to tackle the situation.The incident occurred days after Jodhpur witnessed communal clashes ahead of Eid celebrations and is under curfew till Friday midnight.



Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu said the accused had come on three to four bikes. An additional force has been deployed to maintain peace, he said and appealed to the people to cooperate with the police and the administration.