Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway

At least 8 have been killed and 4 still missing as a stone quarry in south Mizoram yesterday collapsed while the labourers were working.

Around 13 people were working when the quarry caved in. However, one managed to escape and the rest 12 got trapped. The rescue operation started soon. As per the earlier reports until 7 30 pm, nobody was rescued.

As per the reports all of the labourers were from Bihar. However, the bodies have yet not been identified. "The identification of the dead bodies will be done after post-mortem examination. Search operation is still going on and will be continued till all missing are found," a statement from National Disaster Response Force said.

State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force and Assam Rifles along with volunteers from Young Mizo Association (YMA) rushed to the spot as soon as the collapse was reported.

The unfortunate incident happened at south Mizoram's Hnahthial district, about 160 km from Aizawl.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Kumar, loose soils from the quarry started falling around 3 pm when the labourers were engaged in collecting the stones.

The labourers were working for ABCI infrastructure private limited that is currently constructing a road between Hnahthial and Dawn village. They were collecting stone from Maudarh village that is 23 km away from Hnahthial town.