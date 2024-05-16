Missing Written Grounds For Arrest: How SC Cited 'Pankaj Bansal Case' In Deeming Prabir Purkayastha Arrest Illegal

According to Article 22(1) of the Constitution, “No person who is arrested shall be detained in custody without being informed, as soon as may be, of the grounds for such arrest nor shall he be denied the right to consult, and to be defended by, a legal practitioner of his choice.” As per the apex court, the constitutional safeguard provided would apply to both the provisions - Section 19 of the PMLA and Section 43 of the UAPA.



Following the flow of events, Purkayastha was taken to the residence of a special judge without any prior notice on October 4, 2023 for his remand hearing. According to a report by the Indian Express, his lawyers claimed that they were informed about the proceedings “over a phone call at 7 am at the behest of Purakayastha. Purkayastha had said that an unsigned copy of the remand application was sent by WhatsApp to his lawyers without mentioning the time of the arrest or the grounds of arrest. However, even as objections to the remand were filed before 8 am, Purkayastha’s lawyers were told that the remand order had already been passed, and seven days of police custody had been granted.”