Metro Operations On Grey Line Not To Be Available For One Hour

 The Grey Line spans a little over five km between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand with four stations.

Delhi metro services to resume as per regular timetable on weekends.
Delhi Metro operations on the Grey Line not available PTI Photo / Ravi Choudhary

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 5:54 pm

Delhi Metro operations on the Grey Line will not be available for an hour on Tuesday to undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section, officials said. The Grey Line spans a little over five km between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand with four stations.

"To undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed and overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand for one hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm," the DMRC said in a statement. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

National Metro Services Delayed Grey Line Section Tweeted Alert Passengers Delhi Metro DMRC Speed Trials Signals
