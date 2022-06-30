Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Meghalaya: 6 Smugglers Held, Over 670 gm Heroin Seized

Six people were arrested in an operation against drug trafficking in Meghalaya acting on a tip-off.

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 9:33 pm

At least six people were arrested in an operation against drug trafficking in Meghalaya, which also led to the recovery of over 670 gm of heroin worth nearly Rs 1 crore in the international market, a top police officer said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up checkpoints at a few places in East Jaintia Hills district, nabbed two persons from a bus in the early hours of Thursday, and seized nearly 676 gm of heroin from their possession, DGP L R Bishnoi said.

After their preliminary interrogation, four more were arrested from various areas in the East Khasi Hills district, Bishnoi said.

Police have also recovered mobile phones, a motorcycle and banned tablets, along with the contraband, he said.

All those who have been arrested are repeat offenders, Bishnoi added. 

