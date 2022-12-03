Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
MCD Polls: Delhi Govt Schools To Remain Closed On Saturday

All MCD schools will also remain closed on December 3 and December 5.

BJP campaign for MCD polls
Schools to remain closed on MCD polls day Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 7:27 am

All Delhi government schools will remain closed on December 3 in view of preparations for the municipal elections, the Directorate of Education said on Friday.

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on December 4. "All heads of government schools of Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3 (Saturday) is to be declared a holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of Delhi MCD elections 2022," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular.

"The heads of schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents," it said. All MCD schools will also remain closed on December 3 and December 5. In a notice, the MCD said, keeping in view the long hours of duty, the day after the polling day is also to be treated as "period on election duty".

With almost 90 per cent of school staff deployed for election duty, heads of all MCD schools are hereby directed to close schools for students on December 5, it said. However, the available teachers will conduct online classes on December 5, according to the notice and a senior MCD official. According to the State Election Commission, 13,638 polling stations have been set up across Delhi for the civic elections. 

(With PTI inputs)

National MCD Polls Delhi Govt Schools Remain Closed Saturday
