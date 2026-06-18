Mayor Flags Incidents of Violence in Thane; Urges Strong Police Action

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar has said incidents of murders, clashes and fatal attacks have been reported frequently in the city in recent days, urging the police administration to step up preventive measures.
In a letter written to the Thane Police Commissioner on June 12, Pimpalolkar said the occurrence of such crimes, particularly in busy localities and during daytime, had created fear among citizens and raised concerns about public safety.
"Thane is a rapidly developing city where a large number of citizens, students, women and senior citizens travel daily for various purposes. In such a situation, it is essential to maintain effective control over increasing criminal incidents," she said in the letter.
The mayor called upon the police administration to remain more vigilant and implement preventive measures to strengthen the sense of security among residents.
Among the measures she suggested were increasing police patrolling in sensitive and crowded areas, deploying special police teams at major junctions, markets, railway stations and other public places, and taking preventive action against persons with criminal tendencies.
She also sought enhanced monitoring of CCTV systems and the launch of public awareness campaigns to promote law and order and social harmony.
The mayor further recommended that local police stations hold area-wise meetings to improve coordination with citizens and address safety-related concerns.