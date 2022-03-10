Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Max Temp Settles At 30 Deg C In Delhi, Strong Winds Likely On Friday

Delhi weather update. (Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 10:13 pm

It was a warm day in Delhi on Thursday with the city's maximum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the IMD said. The weather office predicted strong winds on Friday. 


"There will be strong surface winds on Friday during the day time. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday will hover around 30 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 


Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at 16.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The MeT office predicted warmer days next week, saying the maximum temperatures may reach 34 and 35 degrees Celsius on March 15 and 16, respectively.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Thursday was 44 per cent, the weather office said. The city's air quality remained in the "moderate" category. 


According to Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 24-hour air quality bulletin at 4 pm on Thursday, the air quality index (AQI) was 150. In the morning, at 8 am, the AQI was 152, the CPCB data showed.


An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

With PTI inputs.

