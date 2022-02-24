Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Max Temp Settles At 26.4 Deg C In Delhi

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 12.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Max Temp Settles At 26.4 Deg C In Delhi
Delhi witnesses a slight rise in temperature on Thursday

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 8:17 pm

Delhi on Thursday witnessed slight increase in the maximum temperature as it settled a notch above the season's average at 26.4 degrees Celsius even as the weather office predicted cloudy sky and rains for next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rains are expected on Friday while Saturday is likely to witness thunderstorm.

"There will be generally cloudy sky and light rains in Delhi on Friday. On Saturday there is possibility of thunderstorm and rains. Sunday will also see partly cloudy sky," IMD officials said. The weather office predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius respectively. 

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 12.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Thursday was 37 per cent, IMD officials said.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to "very poor" category as the air quality index (24-hour value) at 4 pm on Thursday was 307, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) AQI bulletin showed. The air quality was "very poor" in neighbouring Faridabad (308) and Ghaziabad (328). It was in the "poor" category in Noida (294), Greater Noida (244) and Gurugram (276). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

With PTI Inputs

