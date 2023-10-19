Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
Maratha Quota Activist Commits Suicide, Demands Reservation In Death Note

Maratha Quota Activist Commits Suicide, Demands Reservation In Death Note

Sunil Kawale, a resident of Chikangaon in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district, was found hanging from pole number 4 of a flyover between Bandra and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the western part of the metropolis on Wednesday night, a police official said.

PTI

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 5:33 pm

A 45-year-old Maratha quota activist allegedly committed suicide in Bandra area of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

Sunil Kawale, a resident of Chikangaon in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district, was found hanging from pole number 4 of a flyover between Bandra and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the western part of the metropolis on Wednesday night, he said.

He hanged himself by tying himself to the electricity pole on the flyover and then jumping off, the official said.

A suicide note found near his body said he was ending his life for the sake of Maratha reservation, and the white shirt Kawale was wearing also had a message making this demand, the official informed.

"He was an active member of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, which has been seeking quota for the community, and attended all 58 rallies organised over this demand," he said.

On being alerted, Kherwadi police arrived at the site and sent the body for post mortem at civic-run Sion hospital, he added.

