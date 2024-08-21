National

Mapping Of Dark Spots, Escort For Women: Centre's Security Measures For Central Govt Hospitals

The move comes in the backdrop of nationwide protests by resident doctors who have been demanding a special cental law to check violence against healthcare workers following the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata. The body of the doctor was found at the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.