National

Manipur: Two CRPF Personnel Killed In Militant Attack

The attack is believed to have been carried out by Kuki militants, who have been active in the region.

Advertisement

Two CRPF Personnel Killed In Militant Attack In Manipur
info_icon

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and two others injured in an attack by armed militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

The deceased were identified as Sub-Inspector N Sarkar and Head Constable Arup Saini. while the injured were Inspector Jadav Das and Constable Aftab Das.

A group of women representing Meitei society, hold torches during a demonstration - null
The Manipur Turmoil: The Way Forward

BY Kk Sethi

The attack occurred at an India Reserve Battalion camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, starting around 12:30 am in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targeting the camp," a senior police officer told news agency PTI. "The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded inside the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion."

Advertisement

The attack is believed to have been carried out by Kuki militants, who have been active in the region. Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence between Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May 2023, resulting in the deaths of around 175 people and the displacement of nearly 50,000 others.

Also Read | Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism

The attack happened on the same day when the state cast a vote for the Lok Sabha election. Voting was underway at 857 polling stations, spanning 13 assembly segments in eight districts. Manipur registered a voter turnout at 76.06 per cent till 5 pm.

Advertisement

A massive search is underway to find the perpetrators of the attack.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know