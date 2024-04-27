Manipur: Two CRPF Personnel Killed In Militant Attack

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and two others injured in an attack by armed militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district.
The deceased were identified as Sub-Inspector N Sarkar and Head Constable Arup Saini. while the injured were Inspector Jadav Das and Constable Aftab Das.
The attack occurred at an India Reserve Battalion camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, starting around 12:30 am in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
"The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targeting the camp," a senior police officer told news agency PTI. "The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded inside the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion."
The attack is believed to have been carried out by Kuki militants, who have been active in the region. Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence between Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May 2023, resulting in the deaths of around 175 people and the displacement of nearly 50,000 others.
The attack happened on the same day when the state cast a vote for the Lok Sabha election. Voting was underway at 857 polling stations, spanning 13 assembly segments in eight districts. Manipur registered a voter turnout at 76.06 per cent till 5 pm.
A massive search is underway to find the perpetrators of the attack.